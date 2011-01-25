Bergheim Bat Apse

The 7th Army Training Command rehabilitated the Bergheim Church Apse as a bat sanctuary with the Bundesforst, USAG Bavaria, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), and Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE). The apse provides an additional roosting habitat for the brown and grey long-eared bat, the pygmy and pug bats, as well as the great horseshoe bat. Part of the project focused on saving the only reproducing population of the greater horseshoe bat in Germany. The colony was found at the northern border of Hohenfels Training Area in 1992. Now, the species are able to survive and flourish because military training keeps the valleys and wood lines open providing forage habitats for the bats. This conservation effort is a true testament to the continuity and partnership we have in support of environmental stewardship.

