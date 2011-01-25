Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bergheim Bat Apse [Image 2 of 3]

    Bergheim Bat Apse

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2011

    Photo by Macario Mora 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Training Command rehabilitated the Bergheim Church Apse as a bat sanctuary with the Bundesforst, USAG Bavaria, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), and Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE). The apse provides an additional roosting habitat for the brown and grey long-eared bat, the pygmy and pug bats, as well as the great horseshoe bat. Part of the project focused on saving the only reproducing population of the greater horseshoe bat in Germany. The colony was found at the northern border of Hohenfels Training Area in 1992. Now, the species are able to survive and flourish because military training keeps the valleys and wood lines open providing forage habitats for the bats. This conservation effort is a true testament to the continuity and partnership we have in support of environmental stewardship.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2011
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:34
    Photo ID: 6855302
    VIRIN: 110125-A-A4447-1002
    Resolution: 2192x1639
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bergheim Bat Apse [Image 3 of 3], by Macario Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7atc jmrc tsae

