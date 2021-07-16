Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AS20 Quarterly Ammunition Exit Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    AS20 Quarterly Ammunition Exit Operations

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Derek Atwaters, the special operations Deputy with 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, meets with Soldiers from the 393rd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion at the rehearsal of concept for the AS20 mission at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 16, 2021. The ROC Drill is a supporting effort which helps describe the missions, roles and responsibilities of sustainment formations supporting the future operating environment. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6855279
    VIRIN: 210716-A-AG202-670
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 724.51 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, AS20 Quarterly Ammunition Exit Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Sustainment Brigade
    U.S. Army Central Command
    393rd CSSB
    419th MCB
    1397th DDSB

