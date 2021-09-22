Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler holds MHS GENESIS Town Hall [Image 1 of 6]

    Tripler holds MHS GENESIS Town Hall

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Today our hospital commander, Col. Martin Doperak, and our Informatics team held their final Virtual Town Hall for #MHSGENESIS before we Go-Live this Saturday. (Pictured LT to RT): Ms. Deborah Arai, Col. Kevin Peck, Col. Martin Doperak, and Capt. Oluwole Fadiya.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6854783
    VIRIN: 210920-A-HQ507-0001
    Resolution: 6000x3064
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler holds MHS GENESIS Town Hall [Image 6 of 6], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripler holds MHS GENESIS Town Hall
    Tripler conducts MHS GENESIS Sign on Fair
    Tripler conducts MHS GENESIS Sign on Fair
    Tripler conducts MHS GENESIS Sign on Fair
    Tripler conducts MHS GENESIS Sign on fair
    Tripler conducts MHS GENESIS sign on Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHSGENESIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT