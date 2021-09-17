The 335th SC (T) also hosted senior leaders that included Lt. Gen. (R) Leslie C. Smith, 66th Inspector General of the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. (R) P.K. (Ken) Keen, last serving as the commander, Office of the Defense Representative, U.S. Embassy Pakistan, Col. James (Jim) D. Turinetti, commandant, U.S. Army Signal School and Col. Bidemi Olaniyi-Leyimu, commander, 5th Medical Brigade. This forum provided command teams across subordinate organizations the opportunity to interact and collaborate with various headquarters staff elements on a variety of topics. Headquarters elements such as Medical, Admin, Public Affairs briefed the command teams and addressed questions for the benefit of the team.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by SPC. Brandon Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:08 Photo ID: 6854302 VIRIN: 210917-A-ZJ425-0174 Resolution: 6115x4077 Size: 16.26 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Brandon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.