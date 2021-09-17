Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit [Image 5 of 5]

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Wright 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    The 335th SC (T) also hosted senior leaders that included Lt. Gen. (R) Leslie C. Smith, 66th Inspector General of the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. (R) P.K. (Ken) Keen, last serving as the commander, Office of the Defense Representative, U.S. Embassy Pakistan, Col. James (Jim) D. Turinetti, commandant, U.S. Army Signal School and Col. Bidemi Olaniyi-Leyimu, commander, 5th Medical Brigade. This forum provided command teams across subordinate organizations the opportunity to interact and collaborate with various headquarters staff elements on a variety of topics. Headquarters elements such as Medical, Admin, Public Affairs briefed the command teams and addressed questions for the benefit of the team.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SPC. Brandon Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6854302
    VIRIN: 210917-A-ZJ425-0174
    Resolution: 6115x4077
    Size: 16.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Brandon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Commander Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT