    Best Warrior Competition (Range) [Image 4 of 4]

    Best Warrior Competition (Range)

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Division West soldiers participate in a battalion level 'Best Warrior Competition' on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021. Soldiers were required to qualify at a local range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree)

    This work, Best Warrior Competition (Range) [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Range
    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas
    U.S. Army
    Division West

