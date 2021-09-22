Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida Response [Image 9 of 9]

    Hurricane Ida Response

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Mississippi Valley Division Maj. Gen. Diana Holland joined Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren, Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in New Orleans. She was provided updates on the ongoing USACE efforts in response to Hurricane Ida.
    (Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida Response [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ida USACE

