Hurricane Ida Response

Mississippi Valley Division Maj. Gen. Diana Holland joined Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren, Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in New Orleans. She was provided updates on the ongoing USACE efforts in response to Hurricane Ida.

(Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)

