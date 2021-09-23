Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Engineering Department Sailors [Image 1 of 4]

    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Engineering Department Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    210923-N-DA693-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2021) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Isaiah Smith, a cryogenic technician assigned to the Medical Treatment Facility's (MTF) Engineering Department aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), adjusts a value in the ship's O2N2 plant during Mercy Exercise (MERCEX) 21-4 Sept. 23. MERCEX 21-4 is a week-long, pierside training evolution that culminated in a capstone emergency scenario. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:17
    Photo ID: 6854110
    VIRIN: 210923-N-DA693-1001
    Resolution: 4321x3086
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Engineering Department Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob L. Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    hospital ship
    training
    USNS Mercy
    T-AH 19
    MERCEX 21-4

