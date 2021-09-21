GES and GES PTA recognized nationally as a School of Excellence

Grafenwoehr Elementary School and Grafenwoehr Elementary School PTA was recognized by the National PTA as a School of Excellence for 2020 – 2022. The banner of the achievement proudly hangs outside the school, Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Charissa Olson / Grafenwoehr Elementary School PAO)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021