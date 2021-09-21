GES and GES PTA recognized nationally as a School of Excellence

Photo By USAG Bavaria | Grafenwoehr Elementary School and Grafenwoehr Elementary School PTA was recognized by...... read more read more Photo By USAG Bavaria | Grafenwoehr Elementary School and Grafenwoehr Elementary School PTA was recognized by the National PTA as a School of Excellence for 2020 – 2022. The banner of the achievement proudly hangs outside the school, Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Charissa Olson / Grafenwoehr Elementary School PAO) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — National PTA has recognized Grafenwoehr Elementary School and Grafenwoehr Elementary School PTA as a 2020-2022 School of Excellence for their accomplishments in building a strong, effective family-school partnership that is enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students.



“We are thrilled to honor the accomplishments of Grafenwoehr Elementary School and Grafenwoehr Elementary School PTA,” said Anna King, president of National PTA. “Their efforts have made a positive impact for all students, families and their school, which has been and continues to be more important than ever, especially given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



National PTA’s School of Excellence program is a year-long commitment to improving family-school partnerships. Throughout the year, PTAs and schools collect feedback from their school communities to create and implement plans of action to make a difference for every child. Through the School of Excellence program, PTAs and families become key partners in decision-making and school improvement efforts. The program opens the lines of communication and critical thinking within school communities to make data-drive decisions that yield positive, long-term results.



“It has been especially critical to have open lines of communication, strong family-school partnerships and families as key partners in decision-making process during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to keep these practices going in the new school year to address learning gaps experienced during the pandemic and support students’ social and emotional needs,” said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. “National PTA’s School of Excellence program can help strengthen or rebuild family-school partnerships while we continue to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and ensure students, families and schools have what they need to thrive.”



GES and GES PTA are one of only 351 PTAs and schools nationwide to be designated a 2020-2022 School of Excellence. GES focused on building their community partnership with the 589th Brigade Support Battalion over the past year with everything from holiday goodies provided by the student council to getting classrooms ready with COVID mitigation in place. The 589th Brigade Support Battalion also provided GES support getting classrooms set up for the new school year, and they welcomed the teachers and staff back to school with a luncheon. In addition, the PTA focused on family engagement by hosting quarterly virtual Bingo nights and two virtual STEM nights to create stronger family-school partnerships.



“Encouraging parent-student engagement is one of the best ways we have helped to create a positive learning environment at GES. Solid family relationships not only enhance academic performance, but also have a positive influence on student attitude and behavior. The programs and activities the GES PTA provide help parents achieve the satisfaction of contributing to their children’s education and future,” said Andi Schwartz, President of GES PTA.



To celebrate their achievements, National PTA presented GES and GES PTA with a certificate and a National PTA School of Excellence banner to hang in their school. For more information about the National PTA School of Excellence program, visit PTA.org/Excellence.



Editor's Note: This article was written by Charissa Olson, public affairs officer with Grafenwoehr Elementary School and DoDEA.



About National PTA: National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.