Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 10 of 10]

    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage targets during a night-time live-fire range aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 10, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seth Rosenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6853520
    VIRIN: 210911-M-ON629-1038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.05 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU ADRD Conducts Night Range Aboard USS Pearl Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night-Time
    11th MEU
    PrideOfThePacifc
    ADRD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT