    11th MEU Marines Test out of Cpl.'s Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 5]

    11th MEU Marines Test out of Cpl.'s Course Sword Manual

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Morel Jr., a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), calls commands during non-commissioned officer sword instruction as part of a corporal’s course aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 4, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 07:34
    Photo ID: 6853501
    VIRIN: 210904-M-VW477-1005
    Resolution: 5182x3887
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Test out of Cpl.'s Course Sword Manual [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Traditions
    11th MEU
    BLT
    CLB
    PrideOfThePacific
    ADRD

