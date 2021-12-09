USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

ARABIAN SEA (September 12, 2021) Marine Corps Sgt. Garrett Notman, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialist assigned to All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), loads ammunition into an M4 rifle magazine onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 12. Pearl Harbor and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

