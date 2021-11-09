USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

INDIAN OCEAN (September 11, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andre Madruga, left, an inventory management specialist, assigned to 1/1 Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Tracey, Calif., holds the American flag as Cpl. Jian Feng Zhao, a warehouse clerk, also assigned to 1/1 CLB, 11th MEU, from Wapakoneta, Ohio, holds the Marine Corps flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 11. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

