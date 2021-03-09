210903-N-YP246-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 3, 2021) Chief Machinist's Mate Tommy Wylie (center) and Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Bryce Hudgins observe Seaman Micah Piotrowicz scale the well deck bulkhead during stern gate maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6851184
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-YP246-1009
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|954.94 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Well Deck [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
