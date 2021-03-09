Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Well Deck [Image 2 of 2]

    Well Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210903-N-YP246-1005 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 3, 2021) Chief Machinist's Mate Tommy Wylie (center) and Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Bryce Hudgins observe Seaman Micah Piotrowicz scale the well deck bulkhead during stern gate maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6851184
    VIRIN: 210903-N-YP246-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 954.94 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    underway
    Pacific Ocean"
    "USS Green Bay

