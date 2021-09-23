Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Base Guam hosted the annual Bells Across America ceremony

    U.S. Naval Base Guam hosted the annual Bells Across America ceremony

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 23, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam leadership, in partnership with the NBG Fleet and Family Support Center and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation teams, hosted Gold Star families for the annual Bells Across America ceremony at the NBG Chapel. During the ceremony, a single bell was tolled and taps were played in honor of the courageous active-duty service members who gave their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy)

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    FFSC
    Naval Base Guam
    US Navy
    Bells Across America
    Gold Start Families

