U.S. Naval Base Guam hosted the annual Bells Across America ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 23, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam leadership, in partnership with the NBG Fleet and Family Support Center and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation teams, hosted Gold Star families for the annual Bells Across America ceremony at the NBG Chapel. During the ceremony, a single bell was tolled and taps were played in honor of the courageous active-duty service members who gave their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021
Location: SANTA RITA, GU