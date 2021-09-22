Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA hosts joint repatriation ceremony with ROK [Image 15 of 15]

    DPAA hosts joint repatriation ceremony with ROK

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Transfer of remains documents are displayed on table during a joint repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2021. The purpose of the ceremony was to transfer the remains and commemorate the service of 68 fallen South Koreans, and believed to be six U.S. service members who fought during the Korean War. The remains were analyzed jointly by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    This work, DPAA hosts joint repatriation ceremony with ROK [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "DoD
    Korean WAR
    ROK
    DPAA
    Reparitaion
    ROK Repatriation 2021"

