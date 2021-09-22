DPAA hosts joint repatriation ceremony with ROK

Transfer of remains documents are displayed on table during a joint repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2021. The purpose of the ceremony was to transfer the remains and commemorate the service of 68 fallen South Koreans, and believed to be six U.S. service members who fought during the Korean War. The remains were analyzed jointly by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

