106th Rescue Wing gets a new gate guardian

Airmen reassemble the wings of a CH-130 Hercules search and rescue aircraft known as "The Spirit of Long Island" and Triple Duece for its 0222 tail number ,after it was moved into position at the gate of F..S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York on August 17, 2021. The Aircraft served for over 50 years, finishing it's service with the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Mark Getman)

