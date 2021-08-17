Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Rescue Wing gets a new gate guardian [Image 7 of 7]

    106th Rescue Wing gets a new gate guardian

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Airmen reassemble the wings of a CH-130 Hercules search and rescue aircraft known as "The Spirit of Long Island" and Triple Duece for its 0222 tail number ,after it was moved into position at the gate of F..S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York on August 17, 2021. The Aircraft served for over 50 years, finishing it's service with the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Mark Getman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing gets a new gate guardian [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

