    SD meets with Australian PM for bilateral meeting [Image 7 of 7]

    SD meets with Australian PM for bilateral meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a bilateral meeting for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:54
    Photo ID: 6850127
    VIRIN: 210922-D-BM568-1065
    Resolution: 5619x3886
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Australian PM for bilateral meeting [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

