Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce [Image 3 of 3]

    JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Maj. Carmen Salcedo, command surgeon liaison officer between Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk discusses assessment tools available at the Army Wellness center with Aeriell Blais (left) and Tiffany Degrafenread (right) during the education and information fair Sept. 20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:33
    Photo ID: 6849718
    VIRIN: 210920-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 835.61 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce
    JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce
    JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Health and Wellness
    Army Medicine
    Total Force Fitness
    BJACH
    Civilian Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT