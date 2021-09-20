Maj. Carmen Salcedo, command surgeon liaison officer between Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk discusses assessment tools available at the Army Wellness center with Aeriell Blais (left) and Tiffany Degrafenread (right) during the education and information fair Sept. 20.

Date Taken: 09.20.2021
Location: FORT POLK, LA, US
This work, JRTC and Fort Polk promote health and fitness for civilian workforce [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves