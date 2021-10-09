Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City and Embarked Coast Guard Det Participate in a Surface Use of Force Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Sioux City and Embarked Coast Guard Det Participate in a Surface Use of Force Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210910-N-YD864-1084
    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Sept. 10, 2021) – Coast Guardsmen assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Boston (MSST 91110) and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), participate in a surface use of force exercise, Sept. 10, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 22:44
    Photo ID: 6849045
    VIRIN: 210910-N-YD864-1084
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Sioux City and Embarked Coast Guard Det Participate in a Surface Use of Force Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lcs
    coast guard
    sioux city
    suf
    surface use of force

