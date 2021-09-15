Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 16]

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

    CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3B Sentry taxis for takeoff to participate in a bilateral Air Training Relocation event for the first time, Sept. 14, 2021. Throughout the training, U.S. Airmen are taking stringent safety measures both on the ground and in the air. In addition to standard U.S. Air Force operational safety practices, all participating U.S. Airmen took prudent precautions, such as mask wear and social distancing, against the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and wellbeing of not only the ATR participants, but also the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6848847
    VIRIN: 210915-F-GX249-0028
    Resolution: 6088x3425
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #JASDF #AF #F-15 #E-3 #bilateral #training #Chitose #Kadena

