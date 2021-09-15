Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

A U.S. Air Force E-3B Sentry taxis for takeoff to participate in a bilateral Air Training Relocation event for the first time, Sept. 14, 2021. Throughout the training, U.S. Airmen are taking stringent safety measures both on the ground and in the air. In addition to standard U.S. Air Force operational safety practices, all participating U.S. Airmen took prudent precautions, such as mask wear and social distancing, against the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and wellbeing of not only the ATR participants, but also the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

