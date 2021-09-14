Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoffler Creek Community Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Hoffler Creek Community Service

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Retail Specialist Seaman Annabelle Cruz, from West Hempstead, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, participates in a community relations event at Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve, Sept. 14, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6848681
    VIRIN: 210914-N-NO627-1125
    Resolution: 4603x3288
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoffler Creek Community Service [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Community Relations
    US Navy
    GRF

