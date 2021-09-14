Hoffler Creek Community Service

Retail Specialist Seaman Annabelle Cruz, from West Hempstead, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, participates in a community relations event at Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve, Sept. 14, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

