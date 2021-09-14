Retail Specialist Seaman Annabelle Cruz, from West Hempstead, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, participates in a community relations event at Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve, Sept. 14, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 16:59
|Photo ID:
|6848681
|VIRIN:
|210914-N-NO627-1125
|Resolution:
|4603x3288
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hoffler Creek Community Service [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT