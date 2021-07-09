Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Keyport hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange event [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Keyport hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange event

    POULSBO, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Eric Butler 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    POULSBO, Wash. (Sept. 7) – Participants brief projects during the Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange meeting hosted by Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport and Vibe Coworks. The event reinforced the partnership with current and former Keyport interns from universities around the country and their continuing research into cutting-edge unmanned underwater technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric M. Butler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6848508
    VIRIN: 210907-O-UV347-411
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 902.52 KB
    Location: POULSBO, WA, US 
    Hometown: COLLEGE PARK, MD, US
    Hometown: DURHAM, NH, US
    Hometown: KEYPORT, WA, US
    Hometown: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Hometown: POULSBO, WA, US
    Hometown: PULLMAN, WA, US
    Hometown: RAPID CITY, SD, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Keyport hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange event [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Keyport hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange event
    NUWC Division Keyport hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Keyport hosts Naval Engineering Education Consortium technical exchange event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center
    #NAVSEA
    NUWC Keyport
    warfare centers
    NEEC
    #KeyportNUWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT