    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts [Image 32 of 32]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    Equipment Operator 2nd Class Victoria Witherspoon assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 serves as a ground guide to an operator to assist with road clearing operations during Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts in Grand Isle, La. NMCB 133 is operating under the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) to support the Louisiana National Guard as well as working alongside its other sister services as the only Navy element in support of disaster relief efforts. NMCB 133’s mission is to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:21
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 
    Hometown: GRAND ISLE, LA, US
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Jahmai Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

