Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Equipment Operator 2nd Class Victoria Witherspoon assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 serves as a ground guide to an operator to assist with road clearing operations during Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts in Grand Isle, La. NMCB 133 is operating under the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) to support the Louisiana National Guard as well as working alongside its other sister services as the only Navy element in support of disaster relief efforts. NMCB 133’s mission is to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US