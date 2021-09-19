Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Team Rubicon Hahnville, La. - St. Charles Parish

    Hurricane Ida: Team Rubicon Hahnville, La. - St. Charles Parish

    HAHNVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    HAHNVILLE, Louisiana (Sept. 19, 2021) – Members from Team Rubicon Disaster Response Team assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6848073
    VIRIN: 210919-O-JJ335-142
    Resolution: 7952x5302
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: HAHNVILLE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Team Rubicon Hahnville, La. - St. Charles Parish, by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Team Rubicon
    Damage Assessments

