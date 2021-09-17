U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 81st Air Control Squadron stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the 33rd Annual POW/MIA Vigil Run closing ceremony at Tyndall Air

Force Base, Florida, Sept. 17, 2021. The vigil run lasted 24 hours where a baton was continuously moving around a track in honor in remembrance of those who are still missing but never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 12:01 Photo ID: 6848050 VIRIN: 210917-F-DB615-1011 Resolution: 8047x5365 Size: 5.76 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POW/MIA Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.