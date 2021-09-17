POW/MIA Memorial

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 81st Air Control Squadron stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the 33rd Annual POW/MIA Vigil Run closing ceremony at Tyndall Air
Force Base, Florida, Sept. 17, 2021. The vigil run lasted 24 hours where a baton was continuously moving around a track in honor in remembrance of those who are still missing but never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|09.17.2021
|09.21.2021 12:01
|6848050
|210917-F-DB615-1011
|8047x5365
|5.76 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|0
