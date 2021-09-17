Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Memorial [Image 3 of 4]

    POW/MIA Memorial

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 81st Air Control Squadron stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the 33rd Annual POW/MIA Vigil Run closing ceremony at Tyndall Air
    Force Base, Florida, Sept. 17, 2021. The vigil run lasted 24 hours where a baton was continuously moving around a track in honor in remembrance of those who are still missing but never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Posted: 09.21.2021
    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
