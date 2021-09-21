405th AFSB Logistics Assistance Representative provides training to 2-1 CAB Soldiers during Saber Junction 21

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – A U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provided technical training to Soldiers with C Company's MEDEVAC flight crew from 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, while supporting Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 14.



James Scism showed the aviation Soldiers the common points of failure on the HH-60M, AN/APR-39 Radar Warning System and how to troubleshoot and replace a nose gear box engine chip detector. This training greatly improved the aviation Soldiers' knowledge while also increasing the unit's readiness.



LARs are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops and offices around the world. Highly trained, they bring more than two dozen specialty skills to Army equipment readiness requirements. They are part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global network of Army Field Support Brigades and are linked to every echelon of the Army in the field. The 405th AFSB has several LARs with multiple specialties assigned across Europe.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

