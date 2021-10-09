Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Judge Advocates Office hosts Mock Court-Martial [Image 4 of 5]

    Judge Advocates Office hosts Mock Court-Martial

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Christopher Pirog, 8th Fighter Wing Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, acting as defense counsel, delivers closing argument during a mock court-martial exercise on September 10, 2021 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. 8th Fighter Wing JAG hosted the exercise as a teaching tool for those in Wing Staff Agency who hadn’t experienced a court-martial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

