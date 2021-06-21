Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warhorse Soldiers Attend Military Appreciation Football Game [Image 5 of 5]

    Warhorse Soldiers Attend Military Appreciation Football Game

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Travis Kerber and Sgt. Robert Goetz, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division interact with a military veteran, Sept. 18, in Aurora, Colo. Soldiers from 2nd SBCT engaged with the community during a military appreciation football game held by the Cherry Creek School District in Aurora.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhorse Soldiers Attend Military Appreciation Football Game [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    Stryker
    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Warhorse

