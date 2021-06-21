U.S. Army Sgt. Travis Kerber and Sgt. Robert Goetz, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division interact with a military veteran, Sept. 18, in Aurora, Colo. Soldiers from 2nd SBCT engaged with the community during a military appreciation football game held by the Cherry Creek School District in Aurora.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:44 Photo ID: 6846651 VIRIN: 210918-A-JZ147-005 Resolution: 5563x3686 Size: 2.17 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warhorse Soldiers Attend Military Appreciation Football Game [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.