U.S. Army Sgt. Travis Kerber and Sgt. Robert Goetz, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division interact with a military veteran, Sept. 18, in Aurora, Colo. Soldiers from 2nd SBCT engaged with the community during a military appreciation football game held by the Cherry Creek School District in Aurora.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 14:44
|Photo ID:
|6846651
|VIRIN:
|210918-A-JZ147-005
|Resolution:
|5563x3686
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warhorse Soldiers Attend Military Appreciation Football Game [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
