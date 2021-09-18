G Co 3-238th MEDEVAC Hoist Exercise

G Co, 3-238th MEDEVAC, 77th TAB, conducted hoist operations on Pinnacle Mountain Sept. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. The exercise allows the unit to practice lifting and evacuating individuals who may be injured or stranded on the mountain or isolated places where ground vehicle traffic is not an option.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

