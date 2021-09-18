Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G Co 3-238th MEDEVAC Hoist Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    G Co 3-238th MEDEVAC Hoist Exercise

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    77th Combat Aviation Brigade

    G Co, 3-238th MEDEVAC, 77th TAB, conducted hoist operations on Pinnacle Mountain Sept. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. The exercise allows the unit to practice lifting and evacuating individuals who may be injured or stranded on the mountain or isolated places where ground vehicle traffic is not an option.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6846285
    VIRIN: 210918-Z-XE362-1051
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.21 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    MEDEVAC
    airlift
    blackhawk
    77th TAB
    hoist operations

