A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, takes flight during a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 15, 2021. This aircraft can carry and deploy AIM-9 and AIM-120 series missiles, which were tested during WSEP East 21.12, hosted by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group and Tyndall AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6846284
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-YO405-1463
|Resolution:
|5096x3640
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT