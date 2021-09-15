Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall [Image 6 of 6]

    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, takes flight during a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 15, 2021. This aircraft can carry and deploy AIM-9 and AIM-120 series missiles, which were tested during WSEP East 21.12, hosted by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group and Tyndall AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:48
    Photo ID: 6846284
    VIRIN: 210915-F-YO405-1463
    Resolution: 5096x3640
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall
    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall
    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall
    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall
    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall
    WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    system
    program
    evaluation
    weapons
    tyndall
    wsep

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT