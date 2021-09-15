WSEP East 21.12 comes to Tyndall

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, takes flight during a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 15, 2021. This aircraft can carry and deploy AIM-9 and AIM-120 series missiles, which were tested during WSEP East 21.12, hosted by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group and Tyndall AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

