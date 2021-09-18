210918-N-TC847-1116 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Bradley Bennett, from Ludowici, Ga., loads chaff rounds in a MK 53 DLS launcher aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 00:53 Photo ID: 6845253 VIRIN: 210918-N-TC847-1116 Resolution: 3941x2815 Size: 461.37 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.