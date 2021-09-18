Marines Keep Upshur Village Stocked

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miguel Anayapadilla, a landing support specialist, with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and a native of Temecula, California takes inventory of donated items on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

Date Taken: 09.18.2021