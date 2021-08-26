Former Virginia Army Reserve Ambassador Isabelle Slifer, seated, receives the Public Service Commendation Medal Aug. 25 in recognition of her six years of service as an ambassador. In early September 2001, when she was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserve, Slifer started a new job at the U.S. Department of the Army Headquarters in the Pentagon. On 9/11, she and her coworkers narrowly escaped the terrorist attack that claimed 189 lives at the Pentagon that morning. Also pictured are (from left): Vonda Chisolm, Army Reserve Ambassador Program coordinator; Slifer’s husband, Gediminas Naujokaitis; Chanda Caro, 99th Readiness Division ambassador coordinator; Slifer’s son, Juozas F. Naujokaitis; and Franklin Childress, Army Reserve Strategic Communications deputy director. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:50 Photo ID: 6828250 VIRIN: 210826-A-AB123-101 Resolution: 705x561 Size: 143.13 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Army Reserve Ambassador, Soldier recalls 9/11 attack on Pentagon [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.