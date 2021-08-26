Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Army Reserve Ambassador, Soldier recalls 9/11 attack on Pentagon [Image 2 of 2]

    Former Army Reserve Ambassador, Soldier recalls 9/11 attack on Pentagon

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Former Virginia Army Reserve Ambassador Isabelle Slifer, seated, receives the Public Service Commendation Medal Aug. 25 in recognition of her six years of service as an ambassador. In early September 2001, when she was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserve, Slifer started a new job at the U.S. Department of the Army Headquarters in the Pentagon. On 9/11, she and her coworkers narrowly escaped the terrorist attack that claimed 189 lives at the Pentagon that morning. Also pictured are (from left): Vonda Chisolm, Army Reserve Ambassador Program coordinator; Slifer’s husband, Gediminas Naujokaitis; Chanda Caro, 99th Readiness Division ambassador coordinator; Slifer’s son, Juozas F. Naujokaitis; and Franklin Childress, Army Reserve Strategic Communications deputy director. (Courtesy photo)

    9/11
    Pentagon
    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Department of the Army
    Isabelle Slifer

