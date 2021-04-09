USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (September 4, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miguel Vargas, an electrician, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Houston, conducts maintenance on a milt-terrain loader tool kit onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 4. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 06:13 Photo ID: 6828088 Resolution: 7952x5304 by PO3 Sang Kim