SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 9, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Krystian Cruz, left , from Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Guillermo Cardona, from Arlington, Texas, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conduct maintenance on one of the ship’s radar systems. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:08 Photo ID: 6827741 VIRIN: 210909-N-BX791-1031 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.25 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America perform maintenance on one of the ships radars. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.