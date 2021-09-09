Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America perform maintenance on one of the ships radars.

    Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America perform maintenance on one of the ships radars.

    JAPAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 9, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Krystian Cruz, left , from Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Guillermo Cardona, from Arlington, Texas, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conduct maintenance on one of the ship’s radar systems. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America perform maintenance on one of the ships radars. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    LHA6
    USSAmerica

