    KC-46 Elephant Walk [Image 14 of 14]

    KC-46 Elephant Walk

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-46A aircraft assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing perform an elephant walk formation on the runway at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 8, 2021. After taxiing, the planes were parked on the airfield ramp in preparation for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show. The occassion marked the first time the wing performed the formation since receiving the new airframes. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 12:05
    Photo ID: 6825478
    VIRIN: 210908-F-IL660-455
    Resolution: 4746x3168
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Elephant Walk [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    elephant walk
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    KC-46
    thunder over new hampshire air show

