An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, gets ready for its morning training sorties Sept. 8, 2021. The 493rd FS conducts routine training missions to ensure aircrews remain ready to defend and protect the skies above the UK and its NATO allies.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:38 Photo ID: 6824032 VIRIN: 210908-F-YZ987-1002 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 1.82 MB Location: GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 493rd FS generating aircraft for training sorties [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.