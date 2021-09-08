Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    493rd FS generating aircraft for training sorties

    493rd FS generating aircraft for training sorties

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, gets ready for its morning training sorties Sept. 8, 2021. The 493rd FS conducts routine training missions to ensure aircrews remain ready to defend and protect the skies above the UK and its NATO allies.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:38
    This work, 493rd FS generating aircraft for training sorties [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15C
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    48 Fighter Wing

