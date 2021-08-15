U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers.

From left, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Monica Bremerkamp and Staff Sgt. Matthew Bremerkamp pose for a photo at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 15, 2021. The Bremerkamps are one of many dual-military married couples at BPTA, and the National Guard ensured they stayed together during this rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

