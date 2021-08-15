Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers. [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers.

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    From left, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Monica Bremerkamp and Staff Sgt. Matthew Bremerkamp pose for a photo at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 15, 2021. The Bremerkamps are one of many dual-military married couples at BPTA, and the National Guard ensured they stayed together during this rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:34
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers
    U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers.

    U.S. Army National Guard applies &ldquo;Soldier First&rdquo; movement deploying married Soldiers

    eFP
    MNC-NE
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles

