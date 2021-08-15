From left, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Monica Bremerkamp and Staff Sgt. Matthew Bremerkamp pose for a photo at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 15, 2021. The Bremerkamps are one of many dual-military married couples at BPTA, and the National Guard ensured they stayed together during this rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 06:34
|Photo ID:
|6824028
|VIRIN:
|210815-A-NQ624-178
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers. [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army National Guard applies “Soldier First” movement deploying married Soldiers
LEAVE A COMMENT