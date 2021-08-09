Sgt. Davon Rivers, a tactical power generation specialist with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, raises his right hand during a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2021. The mass re-enlistment was held at an Explosive Ordnance range for Soldiers from the DSTB and 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. (U. S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 04:27
|Photo ID:
|6823995
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-AG202-007
|Resolution:
|1279x1919
|Size:
|327.64 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers Renew Commitment to the Army with a Bang [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
