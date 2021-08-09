Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Renew Commitment to the Army with a Bang [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers Renew Commitment to the Army with a Bang

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Davon Rivers, a tactical power generation specialist with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, raises his right hand during a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2021. The mass re-enlistment was held at an Explosive Ordnance range for Soldiers from the DSTB and 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. (U. S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

