Soldiers Renew Commitment to the Army with a Bang

Sgt. Davon Rivers, a tactical power generation specialist with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, raises his right hand during a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2021. The mass re-enlistment was held at an Explosive Ordnance range for Soldiers from the DSTB and 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. (U. S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

