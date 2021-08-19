Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovak medics aim to sync medical efforts with LRMC visit [Image 1 of 2]

    Slovak medics aim to sync medical efforts with LRMC visit

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Medical professionals of the Slovak Republic Armed Forces visit with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center trauma specialists during a military medical expert exchange at LRMC, Aug. 19.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 03:22
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
