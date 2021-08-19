Medical professionals of the Slovak Republic Armed Forces visit with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center trauma specialists during a military medical expert exchange at LRMC, Aug. 19.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 03:22
|Photo ID:
|6823979
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-EK666-0693
|Resolution:
|3917x2798
|Size:
|743.84 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Slovak medics aim to sync medical efforts with LRMC visit [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Slovak medics aim to sync medical efforts with LRMC visit
LEAVE A COMMENT