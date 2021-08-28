OC Certification

ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 28, 2021) – Lt. j.g. Seth Petty participates in security reaction force training aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 28. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6823953
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-MQ703-1354
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1019.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
