    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210907-N-MT581-3764

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a flight deck live fire training during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Sept. 7. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 00:33
    Photo ID: 6823853
    VIRIN: 210907-N-MT581-3764
    Resolution: 3458x1811
    Size: 366.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John P. Murtha
    3rd Fleet Forward
    Win Everyday
    B Great
    Large Scale Exercise 2021
    Freedom Banner 2021

