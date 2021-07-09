USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

210907-N-MT581-3764



PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a flight deck live fire training during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Sept. 7. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

