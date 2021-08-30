Combined Maritime Assault Force

A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator talks with India Navy sailors during a boarding drill aboard USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) as part of MALABAR 2021. MALABAR 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

