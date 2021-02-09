Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    EOD Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    U.S. Navy Mineman 1st Class Matthew Pekarcik, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit One, explains the capabilities of the Mark 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicle to Indian Navy sailors during an explosive ordnance disposal subject-matter expert exchange as part of MALABAR 2021. MALABAR 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 20:15
    Photo ID: 6823654
    VIRIN: 210902-N-TM112-1063
    Resolution: 4124x2750
    Size: 552.1 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Amara Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

