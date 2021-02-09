EOD Subject Matter Expert Exchange

U.S. Navy Mineman 1st Class Matthew Pekarcik, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit One, explains the capabilities of the Mark 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicle to Indian Navy sailors during an explosive ordnance disposal subject-matter expert exchange as part of MALABAR 2021. MALABAR 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

