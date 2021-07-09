Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MXS Airmen awarded Joint Service Achievement Medal [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd MXS Airmen awarded Joint Service Achievement Medal

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wade McFarlande Jr., a 3rd Maintenance Squadron section chief, receives the Joint Service Achievement Medal for his work as part of the Colony Glacier Recovery Team on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 7, 2021. The Colony Glacier Recovery Team contributed to the removal of 5,500 pounds of aircraft debris, as well as the recovery of service members’ remains and personal effects from the 1952 crash site of a C-124 Globemaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6823482
    VIRIN: 210907-F-UN330-1005
    Resolution: 3361x2689
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MXS Airmen awarded Joint Service Achievement Medal [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

