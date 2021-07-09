3rd MXS Airmen awarded Joint Service Achievement Medal

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wade McFarlande Jr., a 3rd Maintenance Squadron section chief, receives the Joint Service Achievement Medal for his work as part of the Colony Glacier Recovery Team on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 7, 2021. The Colony Glacier Recovery Team contributed to the removal of 5,500 pounds of aircraft debris, as well as the recovery of service members’ remains and personal effects from the 1952 crash site of a C-124 Globemaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

