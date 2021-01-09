U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Damion Wiltshire, 368th Financial Management Support Unit, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan., top, passes the Guard on fellow unit Soldier Sgt. Jose Garcia-Rios, as he attempts to apply a submission hold during a Modern Army Combatives Basic Combatives Course taught by the Area One, 9th Battalion Army Reserve Careers Group career counselors stationed at Wichita. The Soldiers learned Battle Drills 1, 2 and 3 and competed in a clinch drill finale.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6823445
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-HX393-652
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing the Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
