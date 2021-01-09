Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    Passing the Guard

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Damion Wiltshire, 368th Financial Management Support Unit, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kan., top, passes the Guard on fellow unit Soldier Sgt. Jose Garcia-Rios, as he attempts to apply a submission hold during a Modern Army Combatives Basic Combatives Course taught by the Area One, 9th Battalion Army Reserve Careers Group career counselors stationed at Wichita. The Soldiers learned Battle Drills 1, 2 and 3 and competed in a clinch drill finale.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 17:32
    Photo ID: 6823445
    VIRIN: 210901-A-HX393-652
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    US Army Recruiting Command
    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    79th Theater Sustainment Command
    Army Reserve Careers Group

