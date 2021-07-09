Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge [Image 7 of 12]

    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 66th and 58th Rescue Squadrons are welcomed home by friends and family at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after their return from duty in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge Sept. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6823427
    VIRIN: 210907-F-BN304-135
    Resolution: 4566x3038
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge
    Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redeployment
    Nellis AFB
    Special Operations
    Rescue Squadron
    Afganistan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT