Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Blue Roof Installation [Image 1 of 2]

    First Blue Roof Installation

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    The first blue roof installation occurred today in Orleans Parish in response to Hurricane Ida. Operation Blue Roof is a FEMA mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The mission aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6823253
    VIRIN: 210908-A-VE875-001
    Resolution: 1242x1164
    Size: 210.12 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Blue Roof Installation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Blue Roof Installation
    First Blue Roof Installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida USACE FEMA blue roof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT