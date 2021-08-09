The first blue roof installation occurred today in Orleans Parish in response to Hurricane Ida. Operation Blue Roof is a FEMA mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The mission aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners.

