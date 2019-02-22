Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dependable Mission Delivery Pillar Focus Area #4: Non-Core Mission Work: Assessing Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Functions to Strengthen Resources for Chief of Naval Operations Availabilities [Image 1 of 2]

    Dependable Mission Delivery Pillar Focus Area #4: Non-Core Mission Work: Assessing Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Functions to Strengthen Resources for Chief of Naval Operations Availabilities

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2019

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 89’s personnel packs life rafts for USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).

    Date Taken: 02.22.2019
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 07:05
    Photo ID: 6822218
    VIRIN: 190222-N-CR433-008
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, Dependable Mission Delivery Pillar Focus Area #4: Non-Core Mission Work: Assessing Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Functions to Strengthen Resources for Chief of Naval Operations Availabilities [Image 2 of 2], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission
    NNSY
    Strategic Framework
    Dependable Mission Delivery

